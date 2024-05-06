Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,803 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 85,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 367,870 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.40.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

