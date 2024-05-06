CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from CP ALL Public’s previous dividend of $0.17.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
CP ALL Public stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.
About CP ALL Public
