Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $25,475.26 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95338274 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $25,358.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

