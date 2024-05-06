Prom Trading Up 9.9% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Prom has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $192.95 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $10.57 or 0.00016489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.64 or 0.99731600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.67612119 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $6,746,558.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

