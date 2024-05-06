First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Up 0.8 %

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

