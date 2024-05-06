Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $355,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CF Industries by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 37,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in CF Industries by 39.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

