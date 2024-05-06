GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.67.

