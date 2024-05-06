Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $75.93. 1,585,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,628. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.