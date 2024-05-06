Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,865 shares during the quarter. SPX Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPX Technologies worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPXC traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.27. 438,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile



SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.



