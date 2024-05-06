Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 86,765 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86,765 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.17% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSE:ANF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

