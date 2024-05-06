Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stake Cut by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. Nutanix comprises about 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nutanix worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after buying an additional 112,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,764,000 after acquiring an additional 492,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.93. 1,577,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,161. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

