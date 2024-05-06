Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $445,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.44 on Monday, hitting $277.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,148. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.