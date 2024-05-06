Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38,865 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 985,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,805. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

