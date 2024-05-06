Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and $165,758.03 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,933.50 or 1.00155606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012754 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000515 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $173,907.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

