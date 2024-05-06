Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,291,000 after buying an additional 504,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,829,000 after acquiring an additional 493,920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,992,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,435,000 after buying an additional 457,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,740,000 after purchasing an additional 531,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.54. 7,065,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,272. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

