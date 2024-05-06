M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $319.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.57 and its 200-day moving average is $322.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

