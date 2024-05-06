Nano (XNO) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Nano has a total market cap of $169.48 million and $3.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,458.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00752698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00128157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00208244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00101374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

