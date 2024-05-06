Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Buys £1,230.39 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Murray Steele purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £1,230.39 ($1,545.52).

Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance

Shares of OAP3 stock opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £407.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,215.00 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.02.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

Octopus Apollo VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.