Peraso (PRSO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Peraso has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 172.90% and a negative net margin of 122.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Peraso to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of Peraso stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Peraso has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

