Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 736,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,217. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

