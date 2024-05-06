Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 17,658 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $48.02 during trading hours on Monday. 554,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,394. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

