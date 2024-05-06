Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 825 ($10.36) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 792 ($9.95).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Trading Down 1.3 %

Lancashire Dividend Announcement

LON:LRE opened at GBX 596 ($7.49) on Friday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 525 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 617.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 616.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 1,523.81%.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.