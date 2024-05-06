Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,778.76%.
In other news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,168.82). In other news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,168.82). Also, insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,545.46). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
