Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,376 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,376 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

