Sera Prognostics (SERA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) will post its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SERA opened at $10.85 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

In other news, insider John J. Boniface sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $221,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $204,732.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Boniface sold 24,474 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $221,244.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,335 shares of company stock worth $1,255,192. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

