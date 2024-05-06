Sera Prognostics (SERA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) will post its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
SERA opened at $10.85 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
