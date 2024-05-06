Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,822 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.73% of Service Properties Trust worth $38,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 490.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

SVC opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

