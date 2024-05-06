Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 900 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 44.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BATRK stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $38.66. 68,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

