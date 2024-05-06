Scotiabank Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $38.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

MOS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. 3,666,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,494. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

