Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

