Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $208.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LNG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

LNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.95%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after buying an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

