Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.78. 44,541,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,642,953. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

