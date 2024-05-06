TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after buying an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,522,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 326,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

