The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 833,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,262,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $591.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,937,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 164.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.