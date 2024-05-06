The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 0.1%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.27. 19,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 90,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $764.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 71,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

