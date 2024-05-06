TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $6.80 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY24 guidance at $29.97-$31.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 29.970-31.730 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,293.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $750.86 and a 52-week high of $1,303.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,212.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,077.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

