Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $21.93. 346,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 677,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

