U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $992,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

