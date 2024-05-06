UBS Group (UBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect UBS Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.