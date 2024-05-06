Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PPT remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,458. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.