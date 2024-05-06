Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $76.93 during trading hours on Monday. 2,769,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,692. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

