Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MDY traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $542.79. 655,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,195. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

