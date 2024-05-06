Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $16.90. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 704,442 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

