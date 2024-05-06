Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $135,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $9.92 on Monday, hitting $726.57. 1,189,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,759. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $752.29 and its 200 day moving average is $716.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $429.05 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.28.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

