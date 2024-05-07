Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 over the last 90 days. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.