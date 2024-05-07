Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 5.9%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 858,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 855,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

Angi Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $85,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Angi by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 291,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 210,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Angi by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,653 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Further Reading

