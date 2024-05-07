Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 686,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

