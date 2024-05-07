Berenberg Bank Increases AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £130

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($150.75) to £130 ($163.32) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a £105 ($131.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($157.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.42) to GBX 9,900 ($124.37) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £117.57 ($147.70).

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 68 ($0.85) during trading on Friday, hitting £121.18 ($152.24). 2,186,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is £108.03 and its 200 day moving average is £104.95. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($118.86) and a fifty-two week high of £124.88 ($156.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,746.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,058.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

