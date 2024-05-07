Bitcoin Price Tops $62,796.61 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,236.80 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $62,796.61 on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.97 or 0.00756365 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00060105 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00101712 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,695,293 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
