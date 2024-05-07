KickToken (KICK) Price Up 0.1% This Week

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $747.59 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.84 or 1.00153248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02311564 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $114.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.