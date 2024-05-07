Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.61) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

LON:CPI traded up GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 14.18 ($0.18). 9,135,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,835. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 36.86 ($0.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The company has a market cap of £239.64 million, a PE ratio of -141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.62.

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden bought 250,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($43,969.85). In other Capita news, insider Nneka Abulokwe purchased 74,324 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £9,662.12 ($12,138.34). Also, insider David S. Lowden bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($43,969.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 650,660 shares of company stock worth $9,683,580. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

