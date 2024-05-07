Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.61) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPI
Capita Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Capita
In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden bought 250,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($43,969.85). In other Capita news, insider Nneka Abulokwe purchased 74,324 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £9,662.12 ($12,138.34). Also, insider David S. Lowden bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($43,969.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 650,660 shares of company stock worth $9,683,580. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.